‘Germany speed’ – that’s the term coined by Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the race to build the energy infrastructure needed to free Europe’s largest economy from reliance on Russian gas, an urgency that has already seen the nation build its first three floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals with more planned.

Vice chancellor and climate minister Robert Habeck now wants to bring ‘Germany speed’ to offshore wind – cutting through the red tape that traditionally delays major infrastructure projects for years – under immense pressure to reach the country’s target to build 30GW of wind at sea by 2030 and 70GW by 2045, up from little more 8GW now.