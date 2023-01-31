Germany’s federal grids agency (BNetzA) has launched a 7GW special offshore wind tender for sites that have not previously been developed, for the first time including the possibility of a mechanism for negative bidding – an option heavily criticised by the wind industry.

The auction will offer three offshore wind zones in the North Sea of 2GW each, and one 1GW area in the Baltic Sea. The North Sea zones are about 120km north-west of the island of Heligoland, while the Baltic Sea area is located at some 25km off the island of Rügen.