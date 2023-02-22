Germany’s wind industry welcomed proposals by vice chancellor Robert Habeck to grant state subsidies to the embattled sector to guarantee a faster expansion of renewables, but called for clarification on the nature of envisaged state aid and urged faster permitting and clearer tendering rules.

Habeck after a summit with representatives from the renewables sector tabled a range of subsidies, including temporary operating grants to manufacturers, Capex and Opex support geared towards expanding or building new manufacturing plants, and EU-backed support for innovation.