Europe accelerated its wind power capacity growth last year but additions must nearly double to reach the EU’s 2030 goals, WindEurope said, adding that investor confidence must be restored after “unhelpful” government interventions in power markets and inflation.

The continent as a whole built 19GW of new wind energy capacity in 2022, most of it on land (87%), with the EU accounting for 16GW of additions, a 40% rise from 2021, the industry advocacy body said in its latest annual statistics report.