Germany’s federal grids agency (BNetzA) has launched a 1.8GW regular offshore wind auction for four sites in the North Sea, as it again included a negative bidding component as well as qualitative tender criteria.

The auction under the so-called centralised model for pre-developed sites comes on top of a recently underway 7GW special offshore wind tender for sites that have not previously been developed.

“The tenders are another important building block for the expansion of offshore wind energy," BNetzA president Klaus Müller said.