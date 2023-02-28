Plans for the world’s first energy island – an industrial sea-base featuring high voltage power substations and an operations hub, wired in an offshore area’s wind fleet – leapt ahead today (Tuesday) with Belgian transmission system operator (TSO) Elia naming a consortium made up of the DEME and Jan de Nul groups to construct the Princess Elisabeth Island (PEI) facility.

Working under the TM Edison banner, the two contractors will take on a turnkey EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction and installation) deal to lay the foundations of PEI, a large set of concrete caissons filled with sand, as well as a small harbour and helipad to accomodate maintenance crews.