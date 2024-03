Four developers with ongoing projects in the Massachusetts and Rhode Island wind energy areas (WEAs) submitted proposals into the US’ first agreement for coordinated multi-state procurement.

On Wednesday, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island closed offshore wind tenders totalling 6.8GW.

Last year, these states signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on offshore wind procurement, although each held its own tender, and they are not obligated to work together.