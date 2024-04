Vargronn – an offshore wind developer part-owned by Italian oil group Eni — has appointed Stephen Bull, a former executive with Oslo-listed contracting giant Aker Solutions, as its new CEO.

Vargronn is a Norway-based joint venture between Eni's power and renewables offshoot Plenitude and Norwegian investment firm HitecVision.

Bull's most recent position at Aker Solutions was as executive vice president for strategy, portfolio & sustainability.