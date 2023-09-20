US utility Xcel Energy has proposed investing up to $15bn across the state of Colorado to add 6.5GW of renewable resources including energy storage and end the use of coal as fuel for power generation by 2030.

The Clean Energy Plan, if approved by the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC), will take advantage of $10bn in tax credits available in the 2022 federal climate law for which all 22 proposed new projects will be eligible.

The projects, which will drive Xcel Energy-Colorado system generation to 80% renewable energy, include 3.4GW