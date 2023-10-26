A report commissioned by renewable energy advocate American Clean Power Association (ACP) found that while offshore wind turbines on the US outer continental shelf will likely have some impacts on surrounding oceans, these are likely insignificant compared to regional and seasonal variability and the effects of global climate change.

The white paper, Oceanographic Effects of Offshore Wind Structures and Their Potential Impacts on the North Atlantic Right Whale and Their Prey, was written by researchers from Rutgers University, environmental consultancy AKRF, and research institute Bigelow.