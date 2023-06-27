State-run power giant China Three Gorges (CTG) is poised to start installing the world’s most powerful offshore wind turbine, supplied by Chinese manufacturer Goldwind for the Pingtan wind farm off the coast of Fujian, China,

The 16MW turbine boasts a 252-metre rotor diameter and a 50,000-metre swept area that can deliver enough annual power for 36,000 homes,according to earlier statements from both CTG and Goldwind.

In a statement released on Monday, CTG said it is ready to begin work installing the giant turbine immediately after hoisting a 13MW machine for the the 299MW Pingtan wind farm.