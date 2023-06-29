Brazil aims to complete the passage of a regulatory framework for offshore wind and green hydrogen by the end of this year as Latin America’s largest nation attempts to unlock the potential of new sources of renewable energy.

"We believe that by the end of the year we will have a solid regulatory framework for (offshore wind) to present to the world," Brazilian mines & energy minister Alexandre Silveira told Reuters news agency in an interview.

Silveira also highlighted an upcoming auction for transmission lines to transport solar and onshore wind energy from the country's northeast to power stations down south.