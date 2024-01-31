Chinese battery-making behemoth Contemporary Amperex Technology has won approval to build its own 800MW offshore wind array to power its operations.

The Fujian Provincial Development and Reform Commission this week green-lit the $1.8bn project near the city of Ningde.

The project will also incorporate energy storage technology.

Contemporary Amperex Technology, known as CATL, reportedly owns the company that will develop the project.

CATL is the world’s largest battery maker, producing lithium-ion power cells for electric vehicles as well as energy storage systems.

Its 2023 profits were today reported as soaring by 48% to $6.3bn amid a boom in demand for electric vehicles worldwide.

The company is headquartered in Ningde, southeastern Fujian province, near where the wind farm would be based.

CATL is not the first industrial giant with plans to develop its own offshore wind farm in China. German chemicals group BASF announced in July it will build a 500MW offshore wind farm with local turbine group Mingyang to power an $11bn mega-plant.