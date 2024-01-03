Norway will pilot what’s being billed as a “world-first” subsea power interconnection system for floating wind arrays that could cut installation costs by up to 10%.

The system, called Subsea Collector, will be deployed at the nation’s METCentre offshore wind test facility, which is itself set for a major upgrade from two to seven turbines from 2026.

Contractor Aker Solutions signed a front-end engineering and design deal with METCentre to pilot the system, which relies on a star-shaped configuration linked to a central hub rather than the usual ‘daisy chain’ between turbines.