The world is heading for a wind power supply chain crunch as soon as three years from now with the potential to stall energy transition plans in key markets, warned the main global body representing the sector.

The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) expects high-level policy drivers such as the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), ongoing Chinese growth and expanded European ambitions to propel worldwide deployment to 680GW over the next five years alone, or 168GW annually. The total already installed stood at 906GW by the end of 2022, when 78GW was added.