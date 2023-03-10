Ukraine in the teeth of the Russian invasion has completed a wind farm equipped with some of Europe’s most powerful turbines, in what its largest power group hailed as a victory for the nation’s “world-view”.

DTEK group is poised to start producing power from 19 Vestas 6MW turbines at the Tyligulska project in the southern Mykolaiv region, in the first phase of what’s planned as an eventual 500MW plant.

Work at Tyligulska stopped when Russia invaded but restarted despite the threat of attack, with some employees donning body armour to complete the first-phase construction.