A components supplier to some of the biggest names in the wind industry faces almost $300,000 in penalties after US officials said it ignored safety procedures with breaches that left workers at risk of “severe and disabling injuries or worse”.

Proinlosa Energy Corp. was found in violation of rules on machine guarding in April 2022 and in a follow-up inspection in November at its wind turbine tower internal components plant in Houston, Texas.

The US Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said workers “were required to perform maintenance on machines and equipment without having an energy control programme that included energy control procedures, employee training and periodic inspections”.