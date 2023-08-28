German TSO Amprion plans to build an 8GW energy corridor called ‘Windader West’ to link future North Sea offshore wind farms with industrial and population centres in the country’s North Rhine-Westphalia state.

The project encompasses the creation of four offshore grid connection systems – NOR-15-1, 17-1, 19-1, and 21-1 – which are slated to stretch from North Sea wind arrays as high-voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea and underground cables to grid interconnection points in the bustling Rhein-Ruhr metropolitan region.

The timeline for the project entails the initial transmission of 2GW of offshore-generated power to North Rhine-Westphalia in 2032, followed by the remaining three connections slated to online in 2033, 2034, and 2036.