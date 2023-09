Global orders for wind turbines hit new highs in the first half of 2023 with 69.5GW of intake, up 12% on last year, according to new analysis by global consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie.

China remains overwhelmingly the largest market, with 44GW of orders there in the first half of that year, but demand in that country was flat compared to the same period of 2022, the WoodMac data showed.

The 12% jump was driven by growth in non-Chinese markets, especially in the US.