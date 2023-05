US onshore wind installations in the first quarter tumbled to 1.47GW, less than one-third 4.61GW of new capacity a year earlier, as the sector continues to struggle with a host of challenges including macroeconomics, project interconnection, and supply chain shortfalls, according to new data from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

Eight wind farms came online versus 20 a year earlier, and only two in March totaling 409MW.