'Wind theft': global power giants quietly battle over six offshore projects

Wind'Wind theft': global power giants quietly battle over six offshore projectsAs more offshore wind farms cram into European seas, disputes are breaking out between leading developers over whether new planned projects will ‘steal’ wind from incumbentsOffshore wind big hitters are coming to blows in planning proceedings to defend their projects' interests, including Orsted's four Hornsea developments that together boast 8GW of current or planned capacity.Photo: Orsted/TotalEnergies/RWECosmo SandersonJournalist