Generous federal tax incentives spurred a record $213bn in new clean investment across the US economy in the past year but have failed to reverse a downward trend for onshore wind manufacturing and energy production, according to data from a new project called Clean Investment Monitor (CIM).

Outlays during 12-months ending 30 July increased 37% from the previous year for the manufacture and deployment of greenhouse gas (GHG) emission-reducing technologies across the US, the third largest market for that investment after China and the European Union.