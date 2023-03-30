RWE has entered a partnership with technology pioneer Modvion to supply wooden wind turbine towers to future projects on land by the German renewables giant, which it said could reduce its carbon footprint.

“We see that modular towers in laminated wood have significant market potential and can contribute to lowering the cost of new renewable electricity production by replacing steel and concrete with environmentally friendly and climate-smart wood,” said Lars Borisson, head of onshore origination & development Nordics at RWE Renewables.