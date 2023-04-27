One of the big potential bottlenecks to floating wind growth could be eased by a deceptively simple but effective concept that paves the way for a gigawatt of deployment from a single port in one season, claims industry pioneer Henrik Stiesdal.

Stiesdal and the eponymous clean energy innovation company he founded believe the concept – called Triple-One – could speed up and simplify the way floating turbines are handled by assembling foundations and mating floaters and turbines onshore using a ring crane as part of a single industrialised process.