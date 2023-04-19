Havfram Wind has placed a fresh order at CIMC Raffles for an offshore wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), the second such award the Norwegian contractor has given to the Chinese shipbuilder.

To be delivered at the end of 2025, the second vessel will be replica of the first GustoMSC NG20000X jack-up vessel currently under construction at CIMC Raffles’ facility in China’s Shandong province.

The latest battery hybrid drive train technology is incorporated into the design to significantly reduce carbon emissions per installed megawatts of offshore wind capacity, Havfram said.