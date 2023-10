The global wind industry will need around 570,000 technicians over the next five years if it is to bring global capacity to 1.5TW in the same period, says a new report from the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and Global Wind Organisation (GWO).

GWEC and skills and training group GWO today (Wednesday) released the Global Wind Workforce Outlook for the 2023-2027 period, setting out the “workforce challenge” facing the industry.