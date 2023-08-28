North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW), Germany’s most populous state, has abolished a harmful rule of a minimum distance of 1,000 metres between new onshore wind farms and the nearest housing.

The rule that had been introduced by a Conservative-Liberal coalition in 2019 was particularly harmful in the state, which with its 18 million inhabitants is also one of Germany’s most densely populated.

Both the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and the Greens – in a coalition in the state since late last year – voted to scrap the rule, which was also supported by the Social Democrats, the largest opposition party in the state.