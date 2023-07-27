German wind turbine OEM Nordex cited a step back towards operational profitability in the second quarter of the year and said it’s on track to meet its forecasts – but remained firmly in the red on its bottom line.

Nordex said its margin before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) reached breakeven in Q2, leaving it at minus 4.2% for the half year, an improvement on the negative 8.1% seen at the same stage in 2022.

Nordex’s net loss for the first six months grew slightly to €299m from a €283m deficit at the same stage last year.