Nordex said the wind market will remain “persistently strained” in 2023 as the loss-making German turbine maker pinned its hopes on political ambitions to help open a route to profitability.

Nordex – which today (Friday) confirmed a net loss of €498m ($542m) for 2022, more than double the previous year’s figure – told investors it expects risks that dogged the sector last year to continue in 2023.

They include “supply chain reliability, inflation and rising interest rates”, said the German group, whose miserable 2022 was compounded when it fell victim to a cyberattack.