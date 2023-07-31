Siemens Gamesa said wind farm owners could face “a slight delay” to shipments as it looks to address issues with its turbines amid reports that it is seeking to put back deliveries by as much as seven months.

The Siemens Energy-owned wind manufacturing giant has come under intense scrutiny over recent months after revealing quality issues with some models that could cost $1bn or more to put right.

The OEM wants to delay deliveries of its turbines by up to seven months amid an ongoing technical inquiry that has already identified issues in three different areas of its 4.X and 5.X platforms, said Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.

Developer Engie on Friday said it was investigating issues with the platforms in question at two of its projects in Latin America.

A spokesperson for Siemens Gamesa said: “Prior to delivering to the customer, we naturally try to eliminate possible problems. This may in individual cases mean a slight delay, but it does not have to be.”

Siemens Energy will next week update investors on the latest situation at Siemens Gamesa, for which it paid $4.3bn to acquire the remaining stake it did not already own earlier this year.

News of the quality issues at Siemens Gamesa sent shares plunging at Siemens Energy when they were first revealed in June and prompted questions over why they were not spotted before the full takeover deal was concluded.