Sri Lanka today (Thursday) gave the green-light to two wind power developments planned by a unit of India’s embattled Adani Group, previously the subject of controversy over claims that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped billionaire owner Gautam Adani win business in its island neighbour.

The Sri Lankan Board of Investment said it approved installation of wind projects in Mannar and Pooneryn by Adani Green Energy (AGE) at an investment cost of $442m.

The new renewable energy production – which the board of the country's investment promotion agency said should be underpinned by 350MW of grid-connected wind within two years – will be welcomed by Sri Lanka’s power consumers, struggling with a collapsing economy and rolling blackouts.