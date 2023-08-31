Orsted’s announcement of massive potential impairment charges “is negative for sentiment across the [wind] industry”, Deutsche Bank analyst Gael de-Bray said.

The Danish developer this week said it foresees up to DKr16bn ($2.3bn) in impairments on its near-term US offshore wind portfolio due to "supplier delays", additional costs if the projects don't receive federal investment tax credit (ITC) adders, as well as soaring interest rates.

The analyst in a wind turbine sector update to investors said the delays affect two projects with a combined capacity of 1.6GW