It will “certainly take time” before supersized onshore wind turbines of 10MW or more appear in Europe, as domestic manufacturers first need to become profitable before they can proceed with new platforms, Nordex Europe CEO Ibrahim Özarslan said.

10MW-plus wind turbines on land in principle will be possible as manufacturers become more innovative and further increase the size of generators and rotors, Özarslan told Recharge in an earlier interview in 2022.