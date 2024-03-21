Portugal can hope to end the “stop-start” effect that has impacted its offshore wind tender plans following the announcement that the leader of a center-right coalition has been invited to form a government, an audience at the WindEurope event heard today.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa invited Luis Montenegro, president of Portugal’s Social Democratic Party (PSD), to form a government on Wednesday evening, almost two weeks after the Democratic Alliance coalition, which he leads, secured 80 seats in a 230-seat parliament.