Olso-based offshore contractor Subsea 7 is to put its new Seaway Alfa Lift offshore wind foundation installation vessel to work on SSE’s flagship Dogger Bank by the end of this year, but with a more limited role than originally envisaged following agreement on a revised execution plan with developers.

The semi-submersible heavy installation vessel will join Subsea 7's fleet in the third quarter of 2023.

It was built at China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) shipyard in Jiangsu, China and was originally earmarked to carry out foundation installation operations on SSE’s flagship Dogger Bank wind farm.