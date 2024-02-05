Even the possibility of arch foe Donald Trump returning to power is not dampening optimism within the US onshore wind industry that 2024 will mark a turning point toward strong, stable growth through this decade.

For sure, challenges remain, notably permitting, siting, and transmission constraints that defy easy solutions. Still, the prevailing view is that the landmark 2022 federal climate law driving supply and market demand expansion will largely endure should President Joe Biden lose his reelection bid in November.