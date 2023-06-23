Profitability in the renewable energy sector has been at the front of mind for most in the past few years. But in order to analyse it, something must be known about the annual energy production (AEP), the power purchase contract prices, capital costs, operations and maintenance costs as well as other commercial factors which influence the project pro-forma for all the projects in operation.

To date, there are only seven countries in the world which publicly report project-level annual wind energy production data.