The European conversation about resilient wind power supply chains and reducing dependence on Asia needs to include questions of social and environmental standards, and of what consumers are willing to pay, said leading players in the sector.

Taking part in a discussion on levels of European dependence on Asia that ranged from to processing and component manufacturing, Andreas Evertz, CEO of industrial gearbox manufacturer Flender, told the recent WindEurope conference in Bilbao that some honest thinking is required.