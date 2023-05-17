Relentless messaging by offshore wind opponents linking the industry to ongoing whale strandings on New Jersey beaches is paying off, with a recent poll finding more residents now oppose sector development than support.

The survey by Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU) in Madison, New Jersey found that 39% of residents oppose the state’s rapid offshore wind development programme, while only 35% support the rollout.

“The big takeaway of this is not about necessarily the overall levels of public support for the wind farms,” said Dan Cassino, FDU professor of government and politics and director of the poll.