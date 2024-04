Energy consultancy Westwood has revised down its forecast for the rollout of offshore wind, citing Orsted’s scrapping of two major US projects and other cancellations in a challenging year for the sector.

Westwood Global Energy Group now predicts global offshore wind capacity will reach 414GW by 2032, a 7.4% decrease in comparison to what it forecast early last year.

The Westwood outlook was published today (Tuesday) in a report by industry platform World Forum Offshore Wind (WFO).