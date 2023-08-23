Gulf of Mexico’s massive oil & gas sector is expected to factor heavily into the upcoming offshore wind auction, but not as a customer for clean power to drive upstream operations, according to research consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

As fossil fuels continue to provide some 80% of global primary energy supply, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), and the sector's operations contribute 15% of emissions, cleaning up the industry is critical to staving off global climate change.

In the North Sea, offshore wind is increasingly being leveraged to reduce oil & gas upstream emissions.