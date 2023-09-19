Europe’s wind turbine manufacturers are all loss-making just when governments want them and their suppliers to massively ramp up production or even build entire new factories so that they can meet ambitious climate goals and diminish dependence on Russian energy imports.

And even if, somehow, the time-gap can be bridged until renewables targets translate into massive new wind turbine orders, new threats are looming on the horizon.

Chinese rivals – backed by cheap state financing, other forms of subsidies and lower labour costs – are pushing into the European onshore wind market, while exports from Europe to the lucrative US offshore market are complicated by generous tax breaks granted to companies manufacturing locally in America.