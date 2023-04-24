Europe’s wind manufacturing industry could accelerate a move to lower cost or more-supportive markets unless the factors behind its current woes are addressed soon, the chief executive of troubled German turbine manufacturer Enercon told Recharge

“If European politics and industry do nothing, we will definitely see the same we saw in the solar industry,” Jürgen Zeschky said in an interview, pointing to the demise of Europe’s world-leading PV manufacturing sector, which a decade ago was mostly pushed out of business by Chinese competitors backed by generous state aid and financing, and sometimes dumping practices.