Equinor will boost the size of its floating wind farms and reduce costs further, Equinor said as the Norwegian petroleum giant officially opened its 88MW Hywind Tampen array that is not only the world’s biggest floating wind farm but also the first to power oil and gas fields.

The 11-turbine wind farm is expected to cover over a third of the annual power needs of the five platforms at Equinor and Enova’s Snorre and Gullfaks fields.