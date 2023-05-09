German transmission system operator (TSO) 50Hertz and its Estonian peer Elering plan to develop a 750km cable under the Baltic Sea that would link offshore wind farms to both countries, while Latvia and Lithuania signaled their interest for a deepening cooperation in wind at sea.

The idea for the East-West interconnector comes as German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock today acknowledged that the Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia and her country along almost the same route was a big mistake and Germany is paying dearly for it.