Their teams had just won the biggest prize in a green power auction that is set to transform Ireland’s energy economy for ever but Lars Bender and Matthieu Hue were already looking forward not back.

That’s not to say Bender, chief executive of Fred Olsen Seawind, and Hue CEO of EDF Renewables UK & Ireland, were not pleased by the success of their 50/50 joint venture in successfully bidding its 1.3GW Codling Wind Park into Ireland’s first ever offshore wind auction.