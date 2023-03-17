Power utility Rhode Island Energy will review the lone bid it received from the New England offshore wind pacesetting joint venture of Orsted and Eversource for its round 2 tender.

The state closed the request for proposals (RfP) on Monday for between 600MW-1GW of offshore wind development, with Rhode Island Energy having only received Orsted-Eversource’s bid for its 880MW Revolution Wind 2 project.

“Although we had hoped to see more developers put forward additional proposals within this appeal, we also know there are a multitude of factors at play right now,” said Dave Bonenberger, president of Rhode Island Energy.