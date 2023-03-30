Norway's offshore wind sector claimed its Utsira Nord zone could beat Scotland to become the world’s first large-scale floating lease area with turbines in the water, but only if the government maintains a swift pace.

Norway’s government will award three 500MW project areas in the deep waters of the Utsira Nord zone off Rogaland via a competitive allocation and said on Wednesday that these could potentially be expanded to 750MW each.

Arvid Nesse of industry group Norwegian Offshore Wind said with allocations due by the end of the year, the Nordic nation now has a chance to take pole position in large-scale floating.