The UK was warned that availability of grid connections is emerging as the number-one obstacle to its offshore wind ambitions, as the government’s own ‘champion’ for the sector said network upgrade needs to be put on “almost a wartime footing”.

Tim Pick was named as the UK’s first offshore wind champion in 2022 and as he delivered the results of a 10-month review of the sector told ministers that one European developer he spoke to had characterised Britain as “long on seabed leases, but short on timely grid connections”.