Swedish truckmaker Volvo Group will buy half of the output of the Bruzaholm wind farm Vattenfall is building in the southern Swedish city of Eksjö.

The developer will start construction of the 140MW wind farm this summer, with commissioning planned in the fall of 2025.

“Today's agreement is an example of how Volvo Group has chosen to be at the forefront of its electrification and climate work,” Vattenfall CEO Anna Borg said.

“By expanding fossil-free energy sources, collaborating to electrify processes that are currently based on fossil fuels, using our fossil-free electricity and developing charging infrastructure, we can contribute to the phasing out of fossil fuels in the entire transport sector."